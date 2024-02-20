Right-hander Liam Hendriks brings his Aussie accent to Boston. He agreed to $10 million, 2-year deal

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Liam Hendriks grew up watching the Boston Red Sox a lot in Australia. He’s happy he’ll finally get a chance to pitch for them. Boston and the 35-year-old right-hander finalized a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026 and could be worth $30 million over three seasons. Hendriks says “it’s an exciting time, finally happening, and now we get to talk about it a little more.” Hendriks is the reigning AL Comeback Player of the Year after returning to the mound last May 29 following being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in December 2022.

