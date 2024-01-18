Right-hander Jordan Hicks and San Francisco Giants finalize $44 million, 4-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Jordan Hicks and the San Francisco Giants have finalized a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal that includes performance bonuses for innings that could increase the total to $52 million. The 27-year-old. who is slotted for a rotation spot, gets a $2 million signing bonus, a $6 million salary this year and $12 million in each of the following three seasons. He can make $2 million annually in bonuses for innings up to 200. Hicks averaged 100.3 mph with his four-seam fastball last season, according to MLB Statcast.

