Right-hander Jake Faria brought up by Red Sox, who cut Tayler Scott

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Jake Faria from Triple-A Worcester on and designated right-hander Tayler Scott for assignment. A right-hander who turns 30 on July 30, Faria was 3-2 with a 6.47 ERA in nine starts and 10 relief appearances for Worcester. Faria last pitched in the majors in 2021, making 23 appearances with a 5.51 ERA for Arizona. Boston brought up Faria up April 16 but he did not appear in a game and was designated for assignment the following day.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.