Right-hander Connor Gillispie to get $820,000 salary while in majors as part of Braves contract

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Connor Gillispie will get an $820,000 salary while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors as part of his one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves. The 27-year-old, who agreed to the deal on Friday, made his major league debut for Cleveland on Aug. 4 and had a 2.25 ERA in three relief appearances with the Guardians. He was designated for assignment on Nov. 19 and elected free agency three days later. Gillispie was 5-7 with a 4.05 ERA this year in 15 starts and 12 relief appearances for Triple-A Columbus.

