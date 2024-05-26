Right-hander Brad Keller agrees to 1-year contract with Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Brad Keller agreed to to a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, six days after he was cut by the Chicago White Sox. The 28-year-old was 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA in two starts and three relief appearances with the White Sox. He was designated for assignment on May 20 and elected free agency two days later. Keller was 38-53 with a 4.27 ERA for Kansas City in 114 starts and 36 relief appearances from 2018-23. Right-hander Zack Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.