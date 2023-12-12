Right-hander Ben Lively agrees to $750,000, one-year contract with Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians added depth to their starting rotation, agreeing to a $750,000 one-year contract with free agent right-hander Ben Lively. The 31-year-old split last season between Cincinnati and Triple-A Louisville. In 12 starts for the Reds, he went 4-7 with a 5.38 ERA. He also had three stints on the injured list in 2023. Lively was drafted by Cincinnati in 2013 and traded to Philadelphia two years later. He spent 2 1/2 seasons pitching with the Samsung Lions in South Korea before re-signing with the Reds.

