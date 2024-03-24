Right-hander Austin Adams acquired by Oakland Athletics from New York Mets

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Austin Adams was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the New York Mets for cash. The 32-year-old agreed in November to a one-year contract for $800,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors and the chance to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $100,000 each for 15, 25, 35, 45 and 55. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Feb. 12 and had a 6.75 ERA over six games and 5 1/3 innings with the Mets during spring training.

