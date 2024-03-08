Right guard Kevin Dotson to re-sign with Los Angeles Rams, skipping free agency

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Right guard Kevin Dotson agreed to terms on a three-year contract to stay with the Los Angeles Rams. The deal is expected to be worth $48 million for Dotson, who became one of the NFL’s top-rated guards and a pillar of the Rams’ offense last season after they acquired him from Pittsburgh in training camp. Dotson was consistently graded as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen during his first season with the Rams. Dotson and rookie left guard Steve Avila dramatically boosted the Rams’ offense, which improved from 25th to 11th in the NFL in yards rushing.

