Rienk Mast scores career-high 34 points in Nebraska’s 83-69 win over Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 21 of his career-high 34 points in the second half to help Nebraska beat Ohio State 83-69. Nebraska (15-5, 5-4 Big Ten) is off to its best 20-game start since the 1990-91 team opened with an 18-2 record. The Cornhuskers are 13-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season, the most wins since 2018-19. The Buckeyes had won five of their last six games in Lincoln. Mast matched his season high of 20 points on a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining to give Nebraska a 57-47 lead. The Cornhuskers led by double figures the remainder. Nebraska led by as many as 18 points, the final time coming on a 3-pointer by C.J. Wilcher with 5:30 left. Wilcher finished with four 3-pointers and 16 points.

