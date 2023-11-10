Rienk Mast scores 20 points, grabs 16 rebounds to lead Nebraska in an 81-54 rout of Florida A&M

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and helped Nebraska cruise to an 81-54 victory over Florida A&M. Mast, a Groningen, Netherlands native and Bradley transfer, shot 6 of 14 from the floor with two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws. He was also one rebound shy of matching a career best. Eli Rice added 16 points and Brice Williams had 15 for Nebraska, which is 2-0 for the first time since 2009. The pair combined for five of the Cornhuskers 10 3-pointers. K’Jei Parker scored 13 points to lead Florida A&M (0-2).

