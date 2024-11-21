Riding a 6-game win streak, the Eagles head to Hollywood again for a rematch with the young Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For the second straight season, the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to SoFi Stadium with a lengthy winning streak and a team that looks like one of the best in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams couldn’t do much to slow them down last season in a 23-14 loss, but they’ll try again with a young team that hopes to get where the Eagles are already standing after their six-game winning streak. The game will be highlighted by the competition when Eagles cornerbacks Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell attempt to slow down Rams receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.