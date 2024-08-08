Rider safety in equestrian an ongoing discussion with focus on helmets and protective airbags

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — When Laura Kraut competed in equestrian at the Paris Olympics she was one of the rare showjumpers wearing a protective airbag vest. Others may soon follow. Along with horse welfare, rider safety is an ongoing issue for equestrian’s international governing body. The FEI is working to improve helmet design and helping develop the vests that can protect a rider’s neck, spine and abdomen in a fall. The 58-year-old Kraut started using one of the vests three years ago following a heavy fall. A doctor advised her to wear the airbag vest and now the American equestrian never rides without one.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.