Rider safety in equestrian an ongoing discussion with focus on helmets and protective airbags

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Ecuador's Ronald Zabala G., riding, Forever Young Wundermaske, fall off their horse during the Equestrian Cross Country competition at Chateau de Versailles for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Versailles, France. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mosa'ab Elshamy]

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — When Laura Kraut competed in equestrian at the Paris Olympics she was one of the rare showjumpers wearing a protective airbag vest. Others may soon follow. Along with horse welfare, rider safety is an ongoing issue for equestrian’s international governing body. The FEI is working to improve helmet design and helping develop the vests that can protect a rider’s neck, spine and abdomen in a fall. The 58-year-old Kraut started using one of the vests three years ago following a heavy fall. A doctor advised her to wear the airbag vest and now the American equestrian never rides without one.

