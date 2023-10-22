Riddick’s last-minute tip saves North Alabama’s 31-30 win over Utah Tech

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Gregory Reddick stretched his 5-foot 11-inch frame to its limit at the back of the end zone to tip away a 2-point conversion pass from Kobe Tracy with 31-seconds left to preserve North Alabama’s 31-30 United Athletic Conference win over Utah Tech. Noah Walters found Dakota Warfield between two defenders in the middle of the field for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:37 left in the game to cap a nine-play, 74-yard drive to put North Alabama in front, 31-24, but the Trailblazers answered by driving 69 yards to get within a point after Tracy found Beau Sparks from 19 yards out. Eschewing a PAT to tie, Tracy threw to the back of the end zone only to have Riddick make a game-saving defense.

