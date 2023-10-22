Ridder overcomes 3 lost fumbles in red zone to lead game-winning drive and beat the Bucs 16-13

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It looked as if the Atlanta Falcons’ chance to secure a win literally slipped away from Desmond Ridder’s fingers in the fourth quarter. Then the second-year quarterback hooked up on a 39-yard pass to Kyle Pitts with 40 seconds remaining to help set up Younghoe Koo’s 51-yard field goal as the now first-place Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16-13. Ridder lost three fumbles inside the red zone, including one that cost him a 12-yard touchdown run that would have put Atlanta up 10 points with less than four minutes to go. Ridder went 19 of 25 for 250 yards.

