Ricky Pearsall nears a receiving milestone that has eluded Florida for more than 2 decades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall woke up Monday and immediately texted his new quarterback, Max Brown. He wrote “1 is always open,” referencing his jersey number. He’s not wrong. Pearsall has been the team’s most dependable player this season. He has 64 catches for 948 yards and four touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores. He is 52 yards shy of becoming Florida’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Taylor Jacobs in 2002. Pearsall expects to reach the milestone in the team’s regular-season finale against in-state rival and fifth-ranked Florida State on Saturday night.

