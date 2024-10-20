Ricky Pearsall gives 49ers a lift with his return. But they lose Brandon Aiyuk to a knee injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut exactly 50 days after being shot in the chest during a robbery attempt. Pearsall was activated from the non-football injury list on Saturday and was on the field when the 49ers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. He came in for his first play on San Francisco’s opening drive and caught his first career pass late in the second quarter. But the Niners had other problems at receiver, with Brandon Aiyuk getting carted off the field with a right knee injury.

