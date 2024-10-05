Rickey Spruill scores a rushing and receiving TD as Wagner eases by Stonehill 28-7

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jake Cady threw for three touchdowns, Rickey Spruill had a touchdown rushing and receiving, and Wagner eased by Stonehill 28-7. Cady was 6 of 14 for 168 yards, with touchdown passes to Jeremiah Colclough, Spruill, and Christian Tait. Seventy-seven of those yards came on a long throw over the middle that Colclough caught and raced to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Colclough and Tait each scored on their only catch of the game. After senior Christian Davis came up with an interception on the final drive of the first quarter, the Seahawks turned it into points as Cady found Spruill for a 24-yard touchdown. Following another defensive stop, Tait made his first touchdown catch for Wagner to make it 21-0.

