Rickards scores 16, hits game-winner to lift No. 18 Louisville women past Boston College 69-67

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Nina Rickards scored the game-winning shot with 18.4 seconds left and finished with 16 points to help No. 18 Louisville beat Boston College 69-67. Back-to-back jumpers from Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner and T’yana Todd tied it 67-all with 1:13 to play. Rickards’ layup capped the scoring. Eylia Love then forced a Waggoner turnover with five seconds remaining to seal it. Kiki Jefferson added 14 points and Sydney Taylor had 13 for Louisville (21-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Waggoner scored 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting to lead Boston College (11-16, 3-11), which has lost eight straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.