Rick Tocchet voted NHL’s coach of the year for guiding Vancouver Canucks to Pacific Division title

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Tocchet was honored as the NHL’s coach of the year Wednesday after guiding the Pacific Division champion Vancouver Canucks to their second playoff berth in nine years. Tocchet appeared on 109 of 114 ballots for the Jack Adams award submitted by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, and received 82 first-place votes, the NHL announced. He became the third Canucks coach to win the honor, following Pat Quinn in 1992 and Alain Vigneault in 2007. In his first full season in Vancouver, Tocchet took the regular-season honor two days after the Canucks were eliminated by Edmonton in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series. Nashville’s Andrew Brunette was second, followed by Winnipeg’s Rick Bowness, who announced his retirement this month.

