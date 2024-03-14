Rick Pitino leads St. John’s to 91-72 victory over Seton Hall in return to Big East Tournament

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
St. John's head coach Rick Pitino reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino returned to the Big East Tournament for the first time in 11 years and led fifth-seeded St. John’s to a 91-72 victory over fourth-seeded Seton Hall. The Red Storm will face top-seeded and No. 2 UConn Friday at Madison Square Garden in their first Big East semifinal appearance since 2000 — which was also the last time St. John’s won the tournament. The Red Storm has won six straight since Pitino went off them after they blew a 19-point lead against Seton Hall on Feb. 18. RJ Luis Jr., led the Johnnies with 18 points. Al-Amir Dawes scored 22 points for Seton Hall.

