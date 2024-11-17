Rick Pitino defeats his son in their latest coaching clash as No. 22 St. John’s tops New Mexico

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino defeated his son in their latest coaching clash as No. 22 St. John’s passed its first real test this season, topping New Mexico 85-71 behind 21 points and 11 rebounds from RJ Luis Jr. Deivon Smith added 15 points and all five starters scored in double figures for the Red Storm to make a winner of their Hall of Fame coach in a family affair at Madison Square Garden. Richard Pitino, coach of the Lobos, fell to 1-3 in matchups against his father. The previous two losses came when Rick Pitino was at Louisville. Richard Pitino beat his dad’s Iona team two years ago at The Pit. With the Red Storm in control late, St. John’s students chanted “Who’s your daddy?”

