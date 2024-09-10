Rick Hendrick on signing NASCAR’s new charter agreement: ‘I was just tired’

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The winningest owner in NASCAR history says he “was just tired” of the lengthy negotiations over a new charter agreement and that played into his decision to sign NASCAR’s final offer. NASCAR gave teams a deadline of last Friday night to sign their most recent proposal; 13 teams — all but two — agreed to the deal that now runs through 2031. The two holdouts are the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports says the negotiations had lasted so long the teams that signed felt they’d gotten as much as they could.

