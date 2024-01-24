Rick Fuson announces retirement as Pacers CEO; Mel Raines to take over in June

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime Pacers Sports & Entertainment chief executive Rick Fuson plans to retire in June. The company said Mel Raines will be promoted from president and chief operating officer and replace Fuson. Fuson has been part of the Pacers front office since 1984 and was named CEO in 2022 after serving as president and COO from 2014-22. Fuson also is a familiar face in organizing circles around Indy. He’s helped planning both of the city’s NBA All-Star Games, the 2002 FIBA World Championships, the 2004 FINA World Swimming Championships, the 2012 Super Bowl village and special events at multiple NCAA Final Fours.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.