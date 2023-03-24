Richy Ledezma joins NYC of MLS on loan from Dutch club

NEW YORK (AP) — Midfielder Richy Ledezma, his career slowed by injuries, is joining Major League Soccer’s New York City from the Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. NYC acquired the 22-year-old on an intraleague loan from Real Salt Lake through the end of the 2023 season for $50,000 in general allocation money this year and a second-round MLS draft pick in 2024. Real Salt Lake could receive an additional $50,000 in 2024 GAM based on performance incentives. There is no option to buy. Ledezma grew up in Phoenix and made his pro debut in 2018 for the lower-tier Real Monarchs.

