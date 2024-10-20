Richter-to-Newton connection sparks Toledo in low-scoring win over Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Alan Richter and Jerjuan Newton connected on a 52-yard pass for the game’s only touchdown and Toledo defeated Northern Illinois 13-6. Richter’s pass to Newton gave the Rockets a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter and after the Huskies followed with a field goal the Rockets led 7-6 at halftime. Toledo’s Dylan Cunanan kicked two field goals of less than 30 yards for the only scoring of the second half. Northern Illinois had a 391-285 advantage in total yards but was 4 for 19 on third down and 2 of 8 on fourth. Toledo was 2 of 15 on third and 0 for 2 on fourth.

