Richmond’s defensive, special teams units seize the day helping Spiders thump NC A&T

GREENSOBRO, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw a touchdown pass and from there Richmond’s defense and special teams took over the scoring duties in the Spiders’ 33-10 win over North Carolina A&T. Richmond’s defense secured two pick-6s and their special teams unit secured another. Taymon Cooke had a 91-yard kickoff return for the Aggies’ lone touchdown.

