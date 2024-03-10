Richmond women race to first A-10 Tournament title for 4th NCAA bid

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Maggie Doogan scored 18 points and Richmond added its first Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title to its first regular-season crown with a 65-51 win over Rhode Island on Sunday, sending the Spiders to their fourth NCAA Tournament. Addie Budnik and Siobhan Ryan both added 14 points for Richmond (29-5), which last went to the NCAAs in 2005. Budnik had 12 points on four 3-pointers and the Spiders had seven 3s to race to a 35-19 halftime lead. The Spiders, who have set a school record for wins, scored the first nine points of the second half, with Ryan’s 3 making it 44-19. Teisha Hyman scored 13 points for Rhode Island.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.