Richmond wins 7th straight with 35-24 win over Towson

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Camden Coleman threw a pair of touchdown passes to Landon Ellis and Richmond defeated Towson 35-24 on Saturday to remain tied atop the Coastal Athletic Association. The Spiders (7-2, 5-0), ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, led throughout to stay unbeaten in CAA play with Rhode Island. Richmond’s seventh straight win that came on homecoming gave the Spiders their longest winning streak and best start in the CAA since 2015. Jabril Hayes’ 90-yard pick-6 early in the fourth quarter made it 29-17. Hayes also recovered one of Towson’s three lost fumbles. Jeremiah Grant had three of Richmond’s seven sacks.

