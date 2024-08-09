Richmond up next as NASCAR returns from its Olympic break for final 4 races of regular season

NASCAR returns from its Olympic break this weekend. Sunday night’s Cup race at Richmond begins a four-race pre-playoff sprint. Chris Buescher can take solace in the fact that this upcoming part of the schedule was so good to him last year. Buescher was winless in 2023 entering the second race at Richmond, but he prevailed in that one. Then he won again the following week at Michigan. He added a third victory in under a month at Daytona in late August. Buescher is again without a victory this year entering Richmond. He’s third in the standings among winless drivers. In other words, squarely on the playoff bubble.

