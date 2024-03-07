Richmond scores 20 as Seton Hall beats Villanova, ending 8-game losing streak against Wildcats

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and Seton Hall took a major step toward an NCAA tournament berth with a 66-56 victory over Villanova Wednesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Wildcats. Dre Davis added 18 points and 7 rebounds as Seton Hall (19-11, 12-7 Big East) snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged an 80-54 loss at Villanova last month. Jaden Bediako added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Pirates. Eric Dixon led Villanova with 14 points and six rebounds. It was only the Wildcats third loss in nine games.

