Richmond pulls away from North Carolina Central as Smith scores 3TDs in frantic FCS playoff clash

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, Savon Smith accounted for three scores and Richmond rallied to beat North Carolina Central 49-27 in an opening round FCS playoff game. Savon Smith’s 14-yard scoring run with 10:07 left in the third quarter put Richmond up 21-20, and with the game in the balance, his 65-yard punt return for a touchdown to close the third served as the catalyst to send Richmond to what became a comfortable win. Davius Richard threw for 262 yards, a touchdown and interception for NCCU. He also ran for 79 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.