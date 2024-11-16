Richmond hangs on to beat Hampton 24-21, clinches at least share of CAA title

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Zach Palmer-Smith rushed for 166 yards with two touchdowns and Richmond held on to defeat Hampton 24-21 for its ninth straight win and clinch at least a share of the Coastal Athletic Association title. The Spiders (9-2, 7-0) ranked No. 7 in the FCS coaches poll and alone atop the CAA, are hosts to William & Mary in a regular-season finale next Saturday. The win over the Pirates (5-6, 2-5) gave the Spiders their longest regular-season win streak since 1998 when they also won nine straight. Their last league loss came to Hampton in 2023.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.