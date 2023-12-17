Richie Saunders scores career-high 20 points to help No. 18 BYU beat Georgia State 86-54

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 20 points to help No. 18 BYU beat Georgia State 86-54 on Saturday night for its second straight victory. Saunders filled the void off the bench when BYU scoring leader Jaxson Robinson injured his ankle in the first half. Robinson played only seven minutes, scoring two points. Trevin Knell added 15 points for the Cougars (10-1). Noah Waterman had 13 points and six rebounds, and Dallin Hall chipped in 12 points and six assists. Dwon Odom led Georgia State (4-6) with 12 points, and Lucas Taylor had 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.