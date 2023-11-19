Richie Munoz throws 5 TD passes and runs for a score to lead Weber State over Cal Poly 48-21

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Weber State in a 48-21 victory over Cal Poly. Munoz threw three touchdown passes to Jacob Sharp, who finished with five catches for 91 yards receiving. Munoz was 21-of-27 passing for 329 yards and added 17 yards on the ground with a 2-yard TD run. Treyshun Hurry had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown catch for Weber State (6-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Jayleen Record made two catches, one for a 52-yard score for the Wildcats. Sam Huard threw two touchdowns for Cal Poly (3-8, 1-7).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.