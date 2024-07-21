Richie Laryea’s goal lifts Toronto to 1-0 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Richie Laryea’s first-half goal led Toronto to a 1-0 victory over Montreal. After combining with Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne found Laryea at the back post for a tap into the open goal with five minutes left to play in the first half. The goal stood up in a defensive battle in which Toronto finished with two shots on goal and Montreal had one. Toronto swept the season series with Montreal for the first time since 2019. Montreal entered the match riding a seven-game unbeaten streak at home.

