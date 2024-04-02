Richest Copa Libertadores gets started with Brazilian teams the favorites to win

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The group stage of the 2024 Copa Libertadores has kicked off with much more at stake than a place in the playoffs of the most prestigious club tournament in South America. More than $225 million in prizes — including $23 million for the champion — will make the 65th edition the richest in the tournament’s history. Brazilian clubs have lifted the latest five Copa Libertadores titles, and they are once again the favorites. Flamengo won in 2019 and 2022, Palmeiras rose to the top in 2020 and 2021, and Fluminense secured its first-ever trophy last year.

