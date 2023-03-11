Richarlison reacts to criticism by helping Spurs beat Forest

LONDON (AP) — Richarlison has responded to some pre-match criticism from his own manager by helping Tottenham secure a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Brazil striker played a key role in the second of Harry Kane’s two first-half goals and Tottenham’s third by Son Heung-min after the break. In his news conference on Friday, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described Richarlison as “selfish” for complaining about his lack of playing time and said the striker was correct to assess his season so far as “not good.” Conte still handed Richarlison a start against Forest and was repaid with an all-action display.

