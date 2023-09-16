Richarlison comes off bench and scores to help Tottenham beat Sheffield United 2-1

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in stoppage time as Tottenham rallied to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League. Richarlison headed home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic’s corner and Kulusevski fired the winner to spark wild celebrations from the home crowd. Spurs had looked set for its first league defeat of the season when trailing to Gustavo Hamer’s 73rd-minute goal. But the London club secured its fourth win of the season to stay second, behind leader Manchester City.

