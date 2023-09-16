Richarlison comes off bench and scores to help Tottenham beat Sheffield United 2-1

By The Associated Press
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, right, celebrates with teammate Richarlison after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jonathan Brady]

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scored in stoppage time as Tottenham rallied to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the Premier League. Richarlison headed home fellow substitute Ivan Perisic’s corner and Kulusevski fired the winner to spark wild celebrations from the home crowd. Spurs had looked set for its first league defeat of the season when trailing to Gustavo Hamer’s 73rd-minute goal. But the London club secured its fourth win of the season to stay second, behind leader Manchester City.

