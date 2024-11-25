Richardson’s rocky start proves costly in 2nd straight home loss as Colts fall to Lions 24-6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson gave the Indianapolis Colts a little bit of everything Sunday. He provided promising glimpses and demonstrated the strong arm that wowed NFL scouts when he was coming out of college. He also made errant throws and took too many chances. And a rash of penalties, drops and the lack of a ground game — outside of his own runs — undid the Colts in a 24-6 loss to Detroit. It was hardly the encore Richardson envisioned after rallying Indy to a win over the New York Jets last week.

