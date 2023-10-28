Richardson, Wester power FAU to 38-16 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw three touchdown passes — two to LaJohntay Wester — and Florida Atlantic eased past Charlotte 38-16. Kyle Cunanan kicked a 36-yard field goal at the end of a 13-play, game-opening drive to give Charlotte a 3-0 lead. Florida Atlantic (4-4, 3-1 American Athletic Conference) used five plays and three penalties against the 49ers to take a 7-3 lead. Richardson connected with Zeke Moore from 3 yards out after roughing-the-passer and face-mask penalties and a personal foul accounted for three of the four first downs on the drive. The Owls never trailed again. Charlotte (2-6, 1-3) turned the ball over on downs at the Owls’ 41-yard line and six plays later Richardson hit Wester for a 21-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

