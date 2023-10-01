Richardson takes significant step forward in Colts’ 29-23 OT loss to Rams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just getting Anthony Richardson back on the field was one big step for the Indianapolis Colts. Watching the rookie quarterback comfortably navigate a 23-point rally in the final 20 minutes was even more significant. Suddenly, the athletic 21-year-old some tabbed as a project appears to be getting stronger by the week. And even if the numbers don’t always show it, the Colts are impressed with the progression they’re seeing Richardson make.

