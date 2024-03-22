Richardson scores 25 as Duke rallies in second half to beat Richmond 72-61 in women’s March Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 25 points and had seven rebounds as Duke rallied in the second half to overtake Richmond 72-61 in a first-round NCAA Tournament game. No. 7 seed Duke (21-11) advances to play Ohio State on Sunday, following the Buckeyes’ 80-57 rout of Maine in a first-round contest earlier Friday. The Blue Devils battled back from a nine-point deficit at halftime, going ahead 42-41 with 4:42 left in the third quarter and never relinquishing the lead again.

