Richardson scores 19 and No. 13 Duke women defeat Columbia 77-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 13 Duke to a 77-61 victory over Columbia. The Lions led for a few minutes in the early going, the last time at 11-10. Duke then went on a 12-2 run on the way to a 25-17 lead after one quarter. Columbia was within 38-30 late in the second quarter before Duke closed out the half with a 3-pointer from Vanessa de Jesus and a jumper by Jadyn Donovan to lead 43-30. Ashlon Jackson and Richardson scored four points each in the Blue Devils’ 12-4 run through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 75-55.

