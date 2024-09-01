Richardson rallies Florida A&M in fourth quarter, Rattlers top South Carolina State 22-18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw a pair of touchdown passes to rally Florida A&M from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to top South Carolina State 22-18. Florida A&M moves to 2-0 to start the season after edging Norfolk State 24-23 August 23.

