Richardson, family celebrating life in new home as Colts prepare for opener against Jags

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson looked into his mother’s eyes when she signed the papers and picked up the keys to her new home. It was a moment he’ll never forget. His first NFL contract allowed the kid who grew up helping to take care of his younger brother, who spent time scrounging around for food and shelter could give his mother something she never had — her own home — as he begins his journey as the Indianapolis Colts new starting quarterback.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.