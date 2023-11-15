Richard scores 20 points to lead Florida past Florida A&M 89-68

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 20 points and Walter Clayton Jr., scored 18 points and Florida beat Florida A&M 89-68. Richard’s 3-pointer with 13:50 left in the first half put the Gators ahead 9-7 and they led for the remainder. Reserve Love Bettis scored 24 points shooting 9 for 15 from Florida A&M.

