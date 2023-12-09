Richard, Samuel lead way for Florida in 87-76 victory over Richmond

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, Tyrese Samuel added a strong double-double, and Florida defeated Richmond 87-76 at the Orange Bowl Classic doubleheader. Samuel scored 18 points and gathered 14 rebounds for Florida. Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Richard helped give Florida a 62-46 lead at the under-12 timeout in the second half, but Richmond bounced right back. The Spiders got a jumper and a 3-pointer from Neal Quinn after the timeout and Dji Bailey’s layup got Richmond within 62-53. Richard delivered a three-point play to help the Gators go back ahead by double digits and the Spiders got within single digits just twice more in the final eight minutes.

