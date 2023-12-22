Richard hits 5 3s, scores 17 points, Samuel adds double-double in Florida’s 96-57 win over Grambling

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Tyrese Samuel added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Florida defeated Grambling 96-57 on Friday for the Gators’ fifth straight win. Zyon Pullin added 14 points and six assists for Florida (9-3). Thomas Haugh scored 13 points and Denzel Aberdeen 11 for the Gators. Antwan Burnett scored 14 points, Jourdan Smith 11 and Jalen Johnson 10 for the Tigers (2-10).

