Richard his 5 3s, scores 24 as Florida beats Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Will Richard hit five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, Myreon Jones had a double-double and Florida beat Georgia 77-67 to snap a three-game losing streak. Florida secured a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, which begins March 8 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jones made 6 of 9 from the field and finished with 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Riley Kugel added 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Florida. Kario Oquendo led Georgia with 20 points and Justin Hill scored 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.