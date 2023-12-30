Richard has 22, Pullin 16 to lead Florida’s 97-72 rout of Quinnipiac

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 22 points, Zyon Pullin added 16 points and Florida rolled past Quinnipiac 97-72. Florida led by 20 points midway through the second half, then held Quinnipiac without a field goal during a 16-5 run that put the game completely out of reach for the Bobcats. Richard hit three 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes and the Gators led 28-19 halfway through the first half. A 3-pointer by Julian Rishwain had Florida up 36-25 at the five-minute mark. The Gators then outscored the Bobcats 16-4 over the final five minutes and led 52-29 at halftime.

